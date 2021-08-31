Fubo Gaming Receives Approval to Offer Online Sports Wagering From the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission

Once launched, sports bettors in the Hawkeye state will enjoy a new, innovative mobile sportsbook that will enhance their wagering experience through the “Watching Now” feature , an industry-first integration of sports wagering and live streaming with fuboTV.

Fubo Gaming , a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), today announced that it has received approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) to offer advance deposit online sports wagering within the state of Iowa through a market access agreement with Casino Queen. It marks an important next step in launching its mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, which remains on track to go live in the fourth quarter 2021.

Designed as a holistic, hyper-personalized betting experience reflecting what users are watching on fuboTV, Fubo Sportsbook intends to combine data from both the betting and streaming platforms. Leveraging fuboTV’s first-party user behavior data to understand consumers’ viewing preferences and recommend relevant bets, the company intends to turn passive viewers into active, engaged participants.

Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming, said, “As we enter the mobile sports betting market, we couldn’t be more excited to kick off this journey in Iowa. We thank the IRGC and Casino Queen for being the perfect partner in helping us cross the goal line and bring this sportsbook to the passionate sports fans of Iowa.”

He added: “We believe Fubo Sportsbook will provide an elevated sports entertainment experience that will bring increased interaction and engagement between sports viewing and betting. We are working with regulators in additional markets as we aim to truly innovate the gaming space.”

Fubo Gaming also has obtained market access agreements in four other states, including Arizona through a partnership with the Ak-Chin Indian Community, Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies as well as in Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc.

About Fubo Gaming

Fubo Gaming Inc., is a Chicago-based subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) that is dedicated to delivering a unique, hyper-personalized sports entertainment and wagering experience. Launched in 2021, Fubo Gaming brings together fuboTV’s leading sports-first live TV streaming platform with the soon-to-be-launched Fubo Sportsbook to create an omni-screen ecosystem in which wagering information automatically syncs with users’ interests and real-time viewing. Fubo Sportsbook is expected to launch in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals. It currently has market access agreements for Arizona via Ak-Chin Indian Community, Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies, Iowa via Casino Queen, as well as Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc. For more information, visit fubosportsbook.com.