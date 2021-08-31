OMER, Israel, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Gix Internet (36.74% on a fully diluted bases) (TASE: GIX), a global marketing technology (MarTech) solutions company for online performance-based-marketing, announced that Gix Internet’s subsidiary, Gix Media signed a definitive agreement for the purchase of 70% at Cortex Group, an innovative media-tech company that has developed expertise in turning original content into a profit center through user traffic acquisition.

Gix Internet finished the first six months of 2021 with revenues of ~$ 16.4 million, Cortex Group Revenues for the first six months of 2021 amounted to ~$ 12.3 million

The acquisition of 70% of Cortex's shares by Gix Media will be made for approximately $ 11 million, with the final amount to be determined on the closing date of the transaction.

Cortex was established in 2015 and has since been operating with great success in the field of online advertising. Cortex is an innovative media-tech company that has developed capabilities that enable the conversion of original content into a profit center by acquiring user traffic. Cortex's business model is based on purchasing advertising space from publishers such as YAHOO, Outbrain, Google and more. Cortex employs about 17 people in its offices in Tel Aviv.

According to Cortex's audited financial statements for the first half of 2021, its revenues amounted to ~$ 12.3 million, an increase of 52% compared to the corresponding period last year. Cortex's operating profit for the first half of 2021 amounted to $ 1.3 million, an increase of 124% compared to the corresponding period last year. In addition, Cortex's revenues for the period of the 12 months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to ~$ 27.5 million and operating profit amounted to ~$ 3.6 million.

According to the agreement signed with Cortex and its shareholders, in the first phase, Gix Media will purchase 70% of the fully diluted issued share capital of the company from the sellers. Subsequently, upon achieving certain mutually agreed upon milestones, Gix Media will purchase the balance of the shares from the sellers, such that by the beginning of 2025, it will become the owner of 100% of the fully diluted issued share capital of Cortex.