Church & Dwight Webcasts Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8. A live webcast of the presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET and can be accessed at Church & Dwight News & Events. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be made available at the same location.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.
