checkAd

State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 20:35  |  30   |   |   

Supplier Management leaders, State of Flux, today launched a global standard for organizations to ensure that their suppliers are safe to operate in Covid-19 and other volatile environments without causing further supply chain disruption and breaching employee human rights.

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Supplier Management technology and services firm, State of Flux, today launched a global standard for organizations to verify that their suppliers are stable, safe and have the resiliency to operate within a volatile environment.

Source State of Flux

With Covid-19 and the blockage of Suez Canal, organizations have never been more keenly aware and have intensely felt the impact on their supplier chains and the need to manage their suppliers better. This Safe Supplier Operating standard provides organizations with a methodology and process to determine how well prepared their suppliers are, while also identifying areas of potential risk.

Working with the International Trade Centre, (a multilateral agency with WTO and UN joint mandate on Trade and Development), State of Flux developed the one-of-a-kind standard over the last year. Ian Sayers, Senior Adviser, Division of Enterprises and Institutions of the ITC states "We are excited to see the launch of this standard as it helps both buyers and suppliers agree on a common understanding of what constitutes a realistically safe environment with confidence in a world of constantly changing demands."

The standard looks both at providing organizations surety of operations with their suppliers, but also whether suppliers themselves are being put in situations where they may need to breach their workers' human rights through their customer's demands. State of Flux has made the Safe Supplier Operating Standard available for download, they have also incorporated it in SupplierBase, their supplier management technology so organizations can conduct continuous monitoring of their suppliers preparedness and risks associated with this.

"With the new variants of Covid-19 arising, we have to learn to operate effectively with the virus around while maintaining organizations' stability. This standard not only ensures that they can see how well prepared their suppliers are and prepare for any potential disruptions, but it also makes sure that suppliers worker's rights are protected." says State of Flux CEO, Alan Day. To download the standard visit Safe Supplier Operating Standard

State of Flux State of Flux believes strategic supplier relationships are one of the core ingredients in long-term sustainable advantage. We exist to ensure our clients are creating mutually beneficial value with their suppliers so they can succeed. For over 17 years State of Flux has been helping customers improve value from their supplier relationships, delivering software and services which are backed by world-leading proprietary research.

Patrice Day
State of Flux
patrice.day@stateofflux.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607006/State_of_Flux_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard Supplier Management leaders, State of Flux, today launched a global standard for organizations to ensure that their suppliers are safe to operate in Covid-19 and other volatile environments without causing further supply chain disruption and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloud Computing Market Size Worth $1251.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 19.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Philippines Pharmacy Retail Industry Outlook to 2025 - Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% basis Revenue during 2019-2025: Ken Research
PLAYERUNKNOWN forms new independent studio
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Axis Arbor expands partnership with appointment of additional Managing Partner
Surge Battery Metals Begins Exploration Program at the Caledonia Copper - Silver Project
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030, Advantages of Real-time ...
Anti-viral, Anti-bacterial Paints to Dominate Aliphatic Solvents Market Owing to Rise in Awareness ...
Single Cell Discoveries joins consortium to build a single-cell cancer atlas to find therapy ...
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...