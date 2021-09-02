Mister Car Wash, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 4:10 pm Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.mistercarwash.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation for up to 90 days.