Pond Technologies: 'The world needs an algae-based bioeconomy'.

It is not automatically an advantage if a company is the "first mover" in a new industry. It has to explain new terms such as that of an "algae-based bioeconomy." Never heard of it? What's that supposed to be? And what is it good for? Listed innovators have a particularly hard time, because shareholders tend to be more comfortable with their due diligence than private equity investors. They like to jump on trends, look for peer companies and prefer to invest in sectors. They avoid singularities and are only there when market success is already apparent, as with Biontech (NASDAQ: BNTX; no one believed in their MRNA technology for a long time either).

The algae industry needs an Elon Musk or a Bill Gates to promote it

We consider Canadian microcap Pond Technologies (TSXV: POND; FRA: 4O0) to be one such singular company. The company is a classic case of mispricing by the stock market and most especially the Canadian stock market, where commodity companies still dominate. Fast investors don't appreciate the unique technology platform Pond has created over more than a decade of R&D. Why has it taken so long? If it was any good, it should be making money by now, are typical statements. Few see the big picture: We claim the world needs an algae-based bioeconomy! One would wish for the industry a visionary like Elon Musk, who could move more capital with a tweet in this direction than hundreds of funds combined. The topic of algae-based bioeconomy would also deserve to be discovered by the "climate" generation. Pond is one of the first movers in this just-forming industry that will transform value creation across diverse sectors such as biotechnology, nutritional supplements, animal nutrition, fish farming and especially agriculture.