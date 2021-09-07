checkAd

BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the PAINWeek 2021 Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, will showcase three scientific posters regarding BELBUCA (buprenorphine buccal film), CIII at the PAINWeek 2021 Conference taking place September 7 – 11, 2021 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The posters include:

  • Risk Stratification of Respiratory Depression With Buprenorphine Buccal Film Versus Oxycodone: Outcomes From a Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial
    Authors: Lynn Webster, MD; Jacqueline Cater, PhD; Thomas Smith, MD
  • Buprenorphine Buccal Film Versus Oral Oxycodone: Secondary Respiratory, Pharmacokinetic, and Pupillometry Outcomes From a Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial
    Authors: Lynn Webster, MD; Jacqueline Cater, PhD; Thomas Smith, MD
  • Buprenorphine Buccal Film Versus Oral Oxycodone: Effects on Pupillometry and Respiratory Depression in a Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial
    Authors: Lynn Webster, MD; Jacqueline Cater, PhD; Thomas Smith, MD

“These posters include important scientific data for healthcare professionals to consider concerning the safety profile of buprenorphine buccal film and oxycodone,” said Thomas Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer of BDSI. “We are pleased to share these data with healthcare professionals who treat chronic pain patients at this year’s PAINWeek Conference.”

Important Safety Information About BELBUCA

BELBUCA (buprenorphine buccal film), CIII is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Limitations of Use

Because of the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse with opioids, even at recommended doses, and because of the greater risks of overdose and death with long-acting opioid formulations, reserve BELBUCA for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options (e.g., non-opioid analgesics or immediate-release opioids) are ineffective, not tolerated, or would be otherwise inadequate to provide sufficient management of pain.

BELBUCA is not indicated as an as-needed (prn) analgesic.

WARNING: ADDICTION, ABUSE, AND MISUSE; RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY (REMS); LIFE-THREATENING RESPIRATORY DEPRESSION; ACCIDENTAL EXPOSURE; NEONATAL OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYNDROME; and RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH BENZODIAZEPINES AND OTHER CNS DEPRESSANTS
