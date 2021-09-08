checkAd

Halberd Corporation Appoints Anthony Mirabelli Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the appointment of Anthony Mirabelli to the position of Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions. Mirabelli will be responsible for negotiating joint …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the appointment of Anthony Mirabelli to the position of Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions. Mirabelli will be responsible for negotiating joint ventures, license agreements and other activities whereby Halberd can capitalize on his vast experience in pharmaceutical and medical device development and sales.

Anthony Mirabelli's extensive experience includes Director at Tessera, LLC, an Xperi Corporation, and COO of InFerGene, and has over thirty years of experience in bio-pharmaceuticals research & bio-pharmacodynamics, product development, sales, marketing and operations management, involved with full profit & loss (P & L) responsibility, project management, overall plant operations, facility and production planning, process improvement, site and facility assessment, cost reduction, and regulatory affairs. He is a founding member of the Institute of Food Technology Biotech Committee; Member of the Board of Directors of the Enzyme Technical Association, and served as the Sub-Committee Chairman for its Food Chemical Codex Revision Committee. He is also a member of the Clinical Chemist Association. Mirabelli did his undergraduate work at Clemson University with graduate work in biophysics-engineering at LIU & SUNY Stony Brook School of Basic Health Sciences & Medicine.

Anthony Mirabelli indicated, "I am excited to be joining the Halberd team, as the corporation is on the precipice of an amazing breakthrough with its Antigen/Antibody diagnostics and therapeutic technologies."

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We are pleased that someone of Anthony's accomplishments and extensive experience in various aspects of the Health Care Industry has agreed to join Halberd's growing team of experts. Anthony's appointment at this time is strategically very important, because Halberd Corporation's R&D in developing successful treatments for PTSD and Alzheimer's Disease has shown great promise, and we are in a position where we will need his services shortly to help us negotiate organizational relationships with other companies and possibly government agencies.

Seite 1 von 2


Halberd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Revoulutionärer Prozess heilt jede Infektionskrankheit
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halberd Corporation Appoints Anthony Mirabelli Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the appointment of Anthony Mirabelli to the position of Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions. Mirabelli will be responsible for negotiating joint …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Halberd Corporation Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Tests Yield Outstanding Results
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21Halberd Receives Patent for Treatment of Cockayne Syndrome - May Provide Pathway to Slow Aging
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Halberd Files Provisional Patent Application - Furthering Efforts on Alzheimer's Disease
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Halberd Corp. VITA-SHIELD-MAX(TM) Available - Buy Now!
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Halberd’s Disease Elimination Technology R&D at Youngstown State University (YSU) Draws Attention of CBS Affiliate WKBN
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Halberd Corporation Adds Blood-Borne Disease Treatment Capability With Addition Of Noted Nephrologist
Accesswire | Analysen