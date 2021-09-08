Halberd Corporation Appoints Anthony Mirabelli Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the appointment of Anthony Mirabelli to the position of Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions. Mirabelli will be responsible for negotiating joint …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the appointment of Anthony Mirabelli to the position of Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions. Mirabelli will be responsible for negotiating joint ventures, license agreements and other activities whereby Halberd can capitalize on his vast experience in pharmaceutical and medical device development and sales.

Anthony Mirabelli's extensive experience includes Director at Tessera, LLC, an Xperi Corporation, and COO of InFerGene, and has over thirty years of experience in bio-pharmaceuticals research & bio-pharmacodynamics, product development, sales, marketing and operations management, involved with full profit & loss (P & L) responsibility, project management, overall plant operations, facility and production planning, process improvement, site and facility assessment, cost reduction, and regulatory affairs. He is a founding member of the Institute of Food Technology Biotech Committee; Member of the Board of Directors of the Enzyme Technical Association, and served as the Sub-Committee Chairman for its Food Chemical Codex Revision Committee. He is also a member of the Clinical Chemist Association. Mirabelli did his undergraduate work at Clemson University with graduate work in biophysics-engineering at LIU & SUNY Stony Brook School of Basic Health Sciences & Medicine.

Anthony Mirabelli indicated, "I am excited to be joining the Halberd team, as the corporation is on the precipice of an amazing breakthrough with its Antigen/Antibody diagnostics and therapeutic technologies."

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We are pleased that someone of Anthony's accomplishments and extensive experience in various aspects of the Health Care Industry has agreed to join Halberd's growing team of experts. Anthony's appointment at this time is strategically very important, because Halberd Corporation's R&D in developing successful treatments for PTSD and Alzheimer's Disease has shown great promise, and we are in a position where we will need his services shortly to help us negotiate organizational relationships with other companies and possibly government agencies.