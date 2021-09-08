checkAd

ClickStream Exercises Option To Purchase Shares of Winners Inc. Common Stock

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces it has exercised its option to acquire

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces it has exercised its option to acquire 149,012,000 shares of Winners, Inc. common stock (OTC "WNRS") from Winners CEO Tom Terwilliger.

Frank Magliochetti, ClickStream CEO stated "We are thrilled to finalize our transaction and we intend to provide WNRS management with our continued support as they execute on their strategic plan. We're looking forward to a great football season for Wayne and his team."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ , HeyPal™ and Nifter™ respectively. For more information, please visit website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information please visit Website at http://www.winquik.com/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information about HeyPal™, please visit Website at https://www.heypalapp.com/ Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information about Nifter™, please visit Website at https://Nifter.io.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frank Magliochetti
CEO
info@clickstream.technology

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation



