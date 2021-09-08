checkAd

CACI International to Participate in Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that the company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, to engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the CACI Investor Relations website at https://investor.caci.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

