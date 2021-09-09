Ynvisible Interactive Inc. to Host a Virtual Investor Webinar on Thursday, September 16, 2021

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CET, the Company will host a virtual investor webinar to discuss its performance and growth strategy and provide a general corporate update to the investment community.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) announces that it will be hosting a virtual investor webinar and conference call following the filing of its second-quarter 2021 financial statements and management discussion & analysis ("MD&A") which were filed on SEDAR on Monday, August 30, 2021.

A live question and answer period will follow this for investors, analysts, and media.

Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CET

Speaker: Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Webcast URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pZcR3KBKQKehjF1pnz_5Iw

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects, given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

