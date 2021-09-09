South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton

South Africa data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.17% during the period 2020−2026. South Africa data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 22 existing data centers and 3 upcoming facilities spread across Johannesburg, Cape Town, and other locations (Centurion, Durban, Kempton Park, Midrand, and Sandton).

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this South Africa data center market report.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. South Africa is the leading colocation data center market in Africa, with high cloud-based service adoption, increased enterprise digitalization drive, and migration from on-premises facilities expected to drive the data center market in the country.

2. Johannesburg is the leading data center market in South Africa, with 11 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for over 70% of the existing power capacity, followed by Cape Town.

3. In 2020, Teraco Data Environments, Africa Data Centre, NTT Global Data Centers were the major data center investors in the country. For instance, Teraco Data Environments' JB1 and JB3 facilities added a space of over 43,000 square feet.

4. The South Africa market will witness the entry of global data center colocation service providers through independent data center developments and partnerships or via acquisitions by major colocation providers in the country. For instance, Stratus Data Centres and Pure Data Centres have planned to establish hyperscale data centers in the country.

5. Several companies have taken initiatives to install renewable energy sources. For example, companies such as Liquid Intelligent Technologies installed a 1.2 MW solar installation in its data center in Midrand, Johannesburg, with a combined carport and rooftop solar solutions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in South Africa

Facilities Covered (Existing): 22



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3



Coverage: 2+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in South Africa

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 11 construction service providers, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 3 data center investors

