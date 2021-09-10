Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.09 per common share, payable October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 3 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

