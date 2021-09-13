Number of Shares and Voting Rights of ADOCIA as of August 31st, 2021

Pursuant to the provisions of article L. 233-8 II of the French « Code de Commerce » and article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers , or “AMF”) charter ADOCIA SA (Paris:ADOC), a French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment of diabetes, obesity and metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of approved proteins, releases its total number of outstanding shares as well as its voting rights as of August 31 st , 2021.

Date

Total number of

outstanding shares

Total number of theoretical

voting rights (1)

Total number of exercisable

voting rights (2)

August 08/31/2021 7 027 454 9 799 187 9 767 929

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or” net” voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the context of a liquidity agreement.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products. The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.