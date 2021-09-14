checkAd

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad invests in MODIFI

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad invests in MODIFI

14.09.2021
Heliad Equity Partners leads MODIFI's €20m Series B funding round

Frankfurt am Main, 14th of September 2021 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) welcomes MODIFI to its portfolio by investing a high single digit million amount. Neva, the corporate venture arm of Italy's leading banking group Intesa San Paolo, as well as existing investors, including Global Founders Capital, Maersk Growth and Picus Capital participated significantly in the round. MODIFI is the only digital trade finance platform for SMEs that spans the three major trading regions of Europe, Asia and North America - a cluster which encompasses approximately 80% of global imports and exports. It provides SMEs with simple digital solutions to finance their trades, protect them from counterparty risk, and easily track and manage their shipments. The new funding round will power major upgrades to the platform, allowing MODIFI customers to take care of all trade-related activities in one place. This includes finding new trade partners and managing foreign exchange risk, among other things.

"MODIFI has not just grown in business and outreach in the last few years but also in its approach to addressing systemic issues related to global trade. We are very happy to support the stellar team around Nelson Holzner, Sven Brauer and Jan Wehrs in their journey to become the leading trade finance and management platform for SMEs. Small businesses represent 90% of all firms worldwide, forming the backbone of local economies. It's critical that we help them grow and flourish" says Falk Schäfers, CEO of Heliad.

"Smaller businesses lack the tools and know-how to trade with the ease and comfort enjoyed by their larger counterparts. The solutions available out there are fragmented and don't approach the problem holistically. We have successfully digitized the trade finance industry and are now developing our platform into a comprehensive trade management hub that will empower SMEs to take control of their global trade activities. With Heliad Equity Partners and Neva we are delighted to have two new strong partners complementing our existing shareholder base" says CEO and Co-Founder Nelson Holzner.

