Waters BioAccord System with ACQUITY Premier Brings Greater Simplicity, Accuracy and Reproducibility to Multi-Attribute Monitoring of Biopharmaceuticals

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced the Waters BioAccord System with ACQUITY Premier, a combination of the Waters BioAccord System and the breakthrough ACQUITY Premier UPLC with MaxPeak High Performance Surface (HPS) technology. The integrated high-resolution LC-MS system simplifies multi-attribute monitoring of biotherapeutics by improving analyte recovery and assay-to-assay reproducibility so that regulated laboratories can get needed medicines to patients faster.

The Waters BioAccord System with ACQUITY Premier is an easy-to-deploy and operate LC-MS system for performing multi-attribute monitoring of biotherapeutics and gives more scientists access to mass spectrometrty data. It can greatly improve analyte recovery and assay-to-assay reproducibility so that companies can improve process and product quality, reduce costs and get needed medicines to patients faster. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As promising as next-generation biotherapeutics are, they can be difficult to characterize when they contain low-level analytes which strongly interact and bind to the internal metal surfaces of conventional LCs, making them almost impossible to detect,” said Dr. Udit Batra, CEO and President, Waters Corporation. “When it comes to analyzing biologics, information is currency and by solving the problem of analyte-to-metal interactions, the BioAccord System with ACQUITY Premier gives scientists a faster means of getting information about everything in their samples from the very first injection.”

The compact, benchtop BioAccord System with ACQUITY Premier features MaxPeak HPS technology and the SmartMS-enabled ACQUITY RDa mass detector allowing analysts of all abilities to monitor critical quality attributes of biotherapeutics and assess the processes that make them, all while decreasing risk, thanks to compliant-ready acquisition and data workflows that deliver consistent data quality from user-to-user and system-to-system.

MaxPeak HPS technology is a hybrid organic/inorganic surface technology that forms a barrier between the sample and the biocompatible metal surfaces of both the UPLC inlet and column. By mitigating, or eliminating altogether, non-specific adsorption, MaxPeak HPS offers many benefits, among them:

  • up to a 300% increase in detector sensitivity for more accurate glycan profiling, important for monitoring process and product quality of biologics[1]
  • greatly improved analyte recovery and assay sensitivity for the measurement of modified peptides and impurities that are undetectable by conventional means
  • sharper peak shapes and greater peak capacity for more accurate analyte identification and data interpretation
  • greater reproducibility for separations prone to adsorptive losses meaning less re-work or troubleshooting, and more confidence in results
  • eliminates need for system passivation that wastes valuable sample material or ties up instrument cycles
  • eases the transfer of methods from site-to-site and from company-to-company

With automated set-up and guided workflows made possible with SmartMS technology, the BioAccord System with ACQUITY Premier is designed for easy deployment. Rapid system startup is enabled through the delivery of​ system and applications training with pre-defined biopharmaceutical methods for each key workflow. And, because regulatory compliance and data integrity is vital to many biopharmaceutical laboratories, the system is built on the waters_connect informatics platform backed by an industry-leading compliant informatics architecture and the worldwide availability of professional qualification services. ​

