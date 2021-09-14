ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Conference on September 22-23

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Conference. The company’s presentation will be September 23 at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or through: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G8cpgdGyR5iXC_oaSZF57A and will be archived for 90 days following the event.