Caduceus Expands eCommerce Initiatives

Autor: Accesswire
CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce that it will be increasing its eCommerce & Online sales initiatives.

McLovin's products are currently available online on the eCommerce platforms of Amazon, Kroger's and Walmart. Following a quarterly review of the McLovin's online sales on current ecommerce platforms, the Company feels strongly about the actual growth of online sales and is undertaking an expansion initiative to increase the size of the eCommerce team as well as the marketing efforts towards online sales.

"Data from our online sales reports has shown tremendous results. Initially the Company was aiming for late 2022 as the launch date for our expanded eCommerce efforts. However, based on the latest results, the Company feels we are well positioned to take advantage of this increasing demand for our products" said David Ji, CEO of McLovin's Pet.

Tom Elliott, managing director of investment firm Capstone Headwaters, said, "One of the driving factors behind the trend was the growth of millennial pet owners that were preconditioned to online shopping. The pandemic has taken this storyline and put it on steroids."

In a new report from Capstone, "Pet Humanization Accelerates Through COVID-19," Elliott added that it's not just millennials shopping more online now; the shutting down of retailers has also pushed boomers to purchase more online. Even with pet retailers being deemed essential businesses fairly early in the crisis, many people have still preferred to stay home and shop online rather than risk being around others.

Huge e-commerce surge, pet food along for the ride

According to data from IBISWorld cited in the Capstone report, e-commerce sales overall reached a whopping US$211.5 billion in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2020, or 16.1% of total U.S. retail sales. Those amounts represent a 44.5% increase from the same quarter in 2019 and a 31.8% rise from the first quarter of 2020.

Pet food and other pet products have contributed about 10% of e-commerce sales, at around US$10 billion; IBISWorld projects that amount to hit US$15.5 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between now and then.

Projecting to 2024, Packaged Facts expects e-commerce to account for 34% of the U.S. pet market, or about US$24 billion. (Projected sales for pet food in 2024 are US$48.07 billion and US$22.74 for other pet products, a total of US$70.81 billion.)

