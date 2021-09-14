checkAd

100 SMALL BUSINESSES OWNED BY PEOPLE OF COLOR IN KING AND PIERCE COUNTIES TO EACH RECEIVE A $10,000 GRANT FROM COMCAST RISE TOTALING $1 MILLION

100 SMALL BUSINESSES OWNED BY PEOPLE OF COLOR IN KING AND PIERCE COUNTIES TO EACH RECEIVE A $10,000 GRANT FROM COMCAST RISE TOTALING $1 MILLION

Comcast today announced it will award $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by people of color in King and Pierce Counties, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses in the area. King and Pierce Counties are among six markets that also include Houston, Miami, Oakland, the Twin Cities, and Washington, D.C. that were selected to award a $10,000 grant to 100 local businesses from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, for a total of $5 million across 600 businesses.

Beginning on October 1, and through October 14, eligible businesses can apply for Comcast RISE monetary grants, and, or marketing and technology Services at www.ComcastRISE.com. Winners will be notified in November.

Local small businesses seeking more information about the $10,000 grants may learn more about the Comcast RISE Investment Fund at a virtual public event being held tomorrow in partnership with the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, and Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA). Interested parties may register here: Keep Rising: New Support Coming for Small Businesses Tickets, Wed, Sep 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite.

'Independent small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and today, more than ever, small businesses owned by people of color are hurting. Comcast is committed to supporting small businesses who have been hit the hardest by the economic impact of the pandemic and we are excited to announce the next wave of our Comcast RISE program here in Washington,' said Rodrigo Lopez, Region Senior Vice President, Comcast Washington. 'Through the Comcast RISE Investment Fund and grants offering media, marketing, creative and technology services we aim to give meaningful support to the small businesses who are shaping our communities.'

