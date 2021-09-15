checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Preliminary Sales of $25 Million

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today preannounced preliminary unaudited record sales of $25 million …

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today preannounced preliminary unaudited record sales of $25 million for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and reaffirmed its financial guidance that revenues for the 12 months ended May 31, 2022 are expected to grow to at least $100 million.

"The second quarter of fiscal 2022 was highlighted by strong organic growth from our complementary solar, roofing and EV charging brands that drove record sales numbers," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Notably, the quarter's sales figures do not include a full quarter of revenue at scale from Future Home Power or USA Solar Network - we believe we can double this quarter's sales results going forward as we realize a full quarter of revenue from these acquisitions and continue our rapid pace of organic growth.

"Looking ahead, we are continuing to focus on our corporate streamlining program to decrease costs and further realize cost synergies across our family of companies. Given our record sales growth, we believe we can achieve profitability this fiscal year. Our results, in combination with our share buyback program, are increasing our capital markets momentum towards audit completion and filing an application to become listed on the OTC Market's OTCQB® Venture Market in the near-term, with the goal of uplisting to the Nasdaq thereafter.

"I look forward to sharing our full second quarter results in our future filings as we look ahead to the second half of the year, positioning ourselves for sustainable shareholder value creation over the long-term," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664042/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Announ ...

Solar Integrated Roofing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Preliminary Sales of $25 Million EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today preannounced preliminary unaudited record sales of $25 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Celebrity Chef Richard Blais Joins Home Bistro’s Fresh Meal Delivery Platform
Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder
Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - “Webinars for Living”
Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer
Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System
ClickStream Corp. Appoints Fortune 500 Marketing Strategist and TikTok Growth Marketer Jonathan ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare Surpass $7.8 Million Revenue Run Rate
Caduceus Expands eCommerce Initiatives
TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Implements Corporate Synergy Program, Expects to Reach Profitability in 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Releases Video of Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Invited for Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Signs Joint Venture to Host Nationwide Solar Educational Events
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 At 7:00 p.m. Eastern
Accesswire | Analysen