Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bret J. Eckert, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on Thursday, September 23rd at 9:15 am EDT.

Daniel L. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “We are pleased to be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference. The Sidoti conferences draw hundreds of institutional investors from across the country. We have presented at their conferences in the past and look forward to meeting virtually with numerous investors at this conference.”