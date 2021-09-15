Shoe Carnival Announces Participation in Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that Kerry Jackson, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer, will present to attendees at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET.

A live webcast and replay session will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website: https://investors.shoecarnival.com/events-and-presentations/default.as ...