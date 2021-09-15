checkAd

Update Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription to Warrants of Series ALLR TO 2 and TO 3

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 23:55  |  45   |   |   


  • Subscription is approximately 9.5 percent of total outstanding TO 3 warrants
  • Allarity’s Chairman of the Board and largest shareholder (Sass & Larsen ApS) participated in the subscription

Press Release

Hørsholm, Denmark (September 15, 2021) CORRECTION: The press release that the company published on September 14, 2021, at 23:06 CEST, contained an incomplete computation of the number of subscribed shares. The correct number of subscribed shares shall be 13,719,266. Consequently, the amount raised is SEK approximately 23.3 million (US $ 2.7), and the nominal capital increase is of 685,963.3. All relevant numbers have been updated according to these numbers.

– Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announces the outcome of the exercise of the warrants of series ALLR TO 3 that were issued in connection with the Company’s issue of units in June 2021. In total, 13,719,266 warrants of series TO 3 were exercised, corresponding to approximately 9.5 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants, for subscription of 13,719,266 shares at a subscription price of SEK 1.7 per share. Through the exercise of the warrants, Allarity will receive approximately SEK 23.3 million (U.S. $2.7 million) before issuing costs amounting to approximately SEK 1.4 million.

UPDATE on the outcome of the exercise of the warrants of series ALLR TO 2 that were issued in connection with the Company’s issue of units in December 2019. In total, 8,820 warrants of series TO 2 were exercised, corresponding to approximately 0.02 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants, for subscription of 8,820 shares at a subscription price of SEK 6.0 per share. Through the exercise of the TO 2 warrants, Allarity will receive approximately SEK 53,000 before issuing costs. The final exercise period for the warrants of series TO 2 took place from September 1 up to and including September 15, 2021.

Chairman of Allarity’s Board of Directors Duncan Moore (who exercised 283,407 warrants) and the Company’s largest shareholder, Sass & Larsen ApS, were among the subscribers.

The exercise period for the warrants of series TO 3 took place from August 30 up to and including September 13, 2021. The accelerated exercise period was established, as previously announced, due to the Board of Directors’ determination that it was in the best interest of all shareholders as part of the Company’s plan to move to the U.S. Nasdaq stock market and to meet the requirements of the previously announced U.S. $20 Million recapitalization investment with 3i LP (New York).

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Update Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription to Warrants of Series ALLR TO 2 and TO 3 Subscription is approximately 9.5 percent of total outstanding TO 3 warrants Allarity’s Chairman of the Board and largest shareholder (Sass & Larsen ApS) participated in the subscription Press ReleaseHørsholm, Denmark (September 15, 2021) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB: GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold
AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
Volta Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration
Roche opens access to pathology imaging tools to improve patient care
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...