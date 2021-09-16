NeonMind Appoints Ketamine and Neurostimulation Expert Dr. Roumen Milev, MD, PhD to Specialty Clinic Advisory Board

Company Broadens Scientific Expertise with Addition of Mental Health Expert in Setting Up and Managing Interventional Psychiatric ClinicsVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FSE:6UF) …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FSE:6UF) (" NeonMind '' or the " Company "), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today the appointment of Dr. Roumen Milev, MD, PhD, Clinical Lead of Providence Care Hospital Interventional Psychiatry to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board. Providence Care Hospital is one of Ontario's leading providers of specialized care in aging, mental health, and rehabilitation and is fully affiliated with Queen's University and St. Lawrence College, and an esteemed member of the Council of Academic Hospitals of Ontario, Canada.

In his role on NeonMind's Specialty Clinics Advisory Board, Dr. Milev will leverage his vast experience and success in setting up and managing interventional psychiatry clinics to support NeonMind as it develops its company-branded, specialty clinics network to enhance access to evidence-backed effective treatments including ketamine.

Dr. Milev leads the Interventional Psychiatry Clinic at Providence Care Hospital in Kingston, Ontario and has overseen more than 1,000 patients successfully treated with ketamine and neurostimulation modalities. He was appointed the Clinical Director of the Mood Disorder Research and Treatment Service in Kingston in 2001. From 2007 until 2017, he was the Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Queen's University. In 2017, he became the Director of Centre for Neuroscience Studies at Queen's University and in 2018, he was appointed as Vice President, Medical and Academic Affairs at Providence Care Hospital. He is the current Executive Chair Elect of the Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments (CANMAT) and an Executive Committee Member of the Canadian Biomarker Integration Network for Depression (CAN-BIND). He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatrists (UK), a Distinguished Fellow of both the Canadian and American Psychiatry Associations, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada and defended a PhD in Forensic Psychiatry.