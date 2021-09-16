checkAd

Study IT security for electric cars in China (FOTO)

Darmstadt/Singapore (ots) - New survey of Chinese cybersecurity and data
protection regulations for the electric and connected car industry published by
Fraunhofer SIT and Fraunhofer Singapore

The world's largest automotive market, China, is experiencing high growth rates
for electric cars. In order to successfully compete in China, international
automakers must comply with Chinese cybersecurity, cryptography and data
security regulations. Fraunhofer SIT and Fraunhofer Singapore have summarized
these in a joint study: It contains an overview of laws and regulations,
including the responsible institutions in China, since 2015. The study also
addresses research and development facilities as well as standardization
authorities. The study is available for download free of charge at
http://www.sit.fraunhofer.de/NEVChinaSurvey .

In the first eight months of 2021, 1.64 million electric vehicles were sold in
China, 222% more than in the same period in 2020. Experts expect the deliveries
to jump up to 6.6 million units by 2025 (according to a forecast of the Swiss
bank UBS). The associated infrastructure, i.e. the network of electric charging
stations, is developing accordingly. Electric cars and networked vehicles
connected to a charging infrastructure require a high level of IT security and
data protection, as this can create points of attack on the entire energy
network and thus affect critical infrastructures.

Orientation in the regulatory framework

In China, corresponding laws, regulations and standards for cyber security are
developed in parallel with the enormous market growth in electric mobility. The
Fraunhofer study "China Electric Vehicle and Connected Vehicle Security and
Privacy" gives a clear overview of these rules. The authors offer guidance by
naming the most important points of contact responsible for electric car
security in China, such as state authorities, standardization bodies, and
non-governmental institutions. The overview takes into account all important
developments from 2015 to June 2021.

Overview for the automotive industry

Besides the automotive industry, manufacturers, suppliers and technology
providers, the Fraunhofer study also addresses standardization bodies and
interested parties from research and development. The authors of the study
provide an overview of the three main pillars for automotive cybersecurity in
China: the 2017 Cybersecurity and Cryptography Law, national policies, and
regulations of the Chinese electromobility industry, and international standards
and market regulations that are also applied in China. Many laws and standards
in China are based on international standards, which makes it easier for
international manufacturers to enter the market - and vice versa, it also makes
it easier for Chinese electric car manufacturers to enter the international
markets. The study also provides an outlook on the future of electromobility
security in China.

Background to the study

The study was prepared in cooperation with automotive experts and researchers in
China and Singapore. It encompassed a large-scale research and analysis of
relevant publications from government, industry and NGOs in China. It is
available for download free of charge at
http://www.sit.fraunhofer.de/NEVChinaSurvey .

Contact:

Oliver Küch
mailto:Oliver.kuech@sit.fraunhofer.de
+49(0)6151-869-213

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/79510/5022312
OTS: Fraunhofer-Institut für Sichere Informationstechnologie SIT



