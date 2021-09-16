Darmstadt/Singapore (ots) - New survey of Chinese cybersecurity and data

In the first eight months of 2021, 1.64 million electric vehicles were sold inChina, 222% more than in the same period in 2020. Experts expect the deliveriesto jump up to 6.6 million units by 2025 (according to a forecast of the Swissbank UBS). The associated infrastructure, i.e. the network of electric chargingstations, is developing accordingly. Electric cars and networked vehiclesconnected to a charging infrastructure require a high level of IT security anddata protection, as this can create points of attack on the entire energynetwork and thus affect critical infrastructures.Orientation in the regulatory frameworkIn China, corresponding laws, regulations and standards for cyber security aredeveloped in parallel with the enormous market growth in electric mobility. TheFraunhofer study "China Electric Vehicle and Connected Vehicle Security andPrivacy" gives a clear overview of these rules. The authors offer guidance bynaming the most important points of contact responsible for electric carsecurity in China, such as state authorities, standardization bodies, andnon-governmental institutions. The overview takes into account all importantdevelopments from 2015 to June 2021.Overview for the automotive industryBesides the automotive industry, manufacturers, suppliers and technologyproviders, the Fraunhofer study also addresses standardization bodies andinterested parties from research and development. The authors of the studyprovide an overview of the three main pillars for automotive cybersecurity inChina: the 2017 Cybersecurity and Cryptography Law, national policies, andregulations of the Chinese electromobility industry, and international standardsand market regulations that are also applied in China. Many laws and standardsin China are based on international standards, which makes it easier forinternational manufacturers to enter the market - and vice versa, it also makesit easier for Chinese electric car manufacturers to enter the internationalmarkets. The study also provides an outlook on the future of electromobilitysecurity in China.Background to the studyThe study was prepared in cooperation with automotive experts and researchers inChina and Singapore. It encompassed a large-scale research and analysis ofrelevant publications from government, industry and NGOs in China. It isavailable for download free of charge athttp://www.sit.fraunhofer.de/NEVChinaSurvey .