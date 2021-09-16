Lamb Weston Announces Details of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The news release will be issued at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Lamb Weston will host a conference call on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants in the U.S. and Canada may access the conference call by dialing 800-437-2398 and participants outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 1-323-289-6576. The conference ID is 8966326. The conference call also may be accessed live on the internet. Participants can register for the event here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1497340&tp_key=7a ...