Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / As part of its executive succession planning, Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE and TSX Symbol: "NEXA") announced today that Mr. Ignacio Rosado has been selected to replace current President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Mr. Tito Martins. Mr. Rosado will join Nexa on November 1, 2021 and start an orderly transition process with Mr. Martins, who will remain as CEO until December 31, 2021 to assist during the transition period.

Mr. Rosado, 52 years old, joins Nexa with more than 16 years of experience in the metals and mining industry, and extensive board experience in different countries. Mr. Rosado led the initial public offering of Hochschild Mining Plc, and its acquisition strategy on Canadian Mining Assets. He also led the reorganization and transformation of Volcan Compañia Minera S.A.A. ("Volcan") which included the construction of two new polymetallic mines and the issuance of bonds for more than US$1 billion. Prior to joining Nexa Resources, Mr. Rosado was the CEO of Volcan since 2014 and its Deputy CEO since 2010. Prior to Volcan, he served as Director and Chief Financial Officer at Hochschild Mining Plc. since 2005 and as a Senior Project Manager at McKinsey & Company since 2000. During his career, he also served on the Board of Directors of Lake Shore Gold Corp., Zincore Metals, Cordoba Minerals, and Kaizen Discovery. He graduated with a degree in Economics in 1992 from Universidad del Pacifico and an MBA from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan in 2000.

"As part of our long-term CEO succession planning, and following an extensive and careful search by the nominating and governance committee of our Board of Directors, we believe Mr. Rosado is uniquely qualified to build on the Company's achievements under Mr. Martins' leadership, and we are confident in his ability to continue Nexa's strong results, creating sustainable value", said Jaime Ardila, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Martins has led the Company since 2012, was the architect of its reorganization and its 2017 initial public offering and laid the foundations for its continued leadership in the mining and metals industry. He also started the Nexa Way program which strengthened our business model and transformed our culture, and oversaw the construction and development of the world-class Aripuanã project, Nexa's sixth underground mine in Brazil. This project is part of the Company's strategy to further integrate mining and smelting operations.

