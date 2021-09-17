Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies

Company Previously Announced Its 5thSolar Feasibility Study For Multi Mega Solar Farms With KMB Design Group: A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide With …

CEO James DiPrima said: “As technology costs have fallen and efficiencies have increased, providing more energy output per square foot, solar has become one of the primary sources of new electrical capacity installed across the United States.”

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today commentated on its 5th feasibility study site and 5 th agreement with property owners of host sites.

As solar power technology continues to improve with each advancement, the USE of those technologies is also creating a surge in property owners earning new revenues by becoming a host site for solar farms. The positive impact of solar energy on commercial properties continues to expand. A growing number of landlords and property owners have been installing solar energy systems on rooftops, open land, and canopy-style carports at commercial properties of all kinds. These investments reduce operating costs, promote sustainability, and boost returns on investment.

With KMB's help, our projects shall be interconnected directly with the utility at one point of interconnection with a new service feeder from the utility substation. The scope of work will include Interconnection Drawings, electrical permit/construction drawings, and support through the construction phase.

Thanks to the progressive regulatory policies, falling equipment costs, and advancing technology, community solar can offer exciting and financially attractive opportunities for commercial property owners while building a more sustainable world.

As previously announced, Green Stream Holdings engaged with KMB, a nationally known, full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing three ground-mount solar farms.

KMB was hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for locations in the State of New York. Their studies will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs.