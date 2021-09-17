checkAd

DGAP-DD Media and Games Invest SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.09.2021, 10:37  |  11   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.09.2021 / 10:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Ordinary A Share ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
53.8000 SEK 10006.80 SEK
53.8500 SEK 24663.30 SEK
53.9000 SEK 8031.10 SEK
53.9000 SEK 10294.90 SEK
53.9000 SEK 24740.10 SEK
53.9000 SEK 21452.20 SEK
53.9000 SEK 4851.00 SEK
53.9000 SEK 39832.10 SEK
53.9000 SEK 16331.70 SEK
53.9000 SEK 23446.50 SEK
54.0500 SEK 19512.05 SEK
54.1500 SEK 20089.65 SEK
53.6500 SEK 49572.60 SEK
53.8500 SEK 21270.75 SEK
53.8000 SEK 15171.60 SEK
53.8000 SEK 12374.00 SEK
53.7500 SEK 24886.25 SEK
53.6500 SEK 27898.00 SEK
53.4000 SEK 17248.20 SEK
53.4000 SEK 8277.00 SEK
53.4000 SEK 20719.20 SEK
53.4000 SEK 2029.20 SEK
53.4000 SEK 21253.20 SEK
53.5000 SEK 4922.00 SEK
