DGAP-Adhoc Biotest AG: Takeover Offer: Grifols S.A. to make a voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Biotest AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Offer
The takeover offer shall contain several conditions to be set out in the offer document. The takeover offer shall not include a minimum acceptance threshold as condition. As it is apparent from the publication of Grifols S.A., Grifols reserves the right, to the extent legally permissible, that the final provisions and conditions of the takeover offer deviate from the framework as published today.
