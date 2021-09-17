DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Offer

Biotest AG: Takeover Offer: Grifols S.A. to make a voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Biotest AG



17-Sep-2021 / 12:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad-hoc RELEASE

Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



Takeover Offer: Grifols S.A. to make a voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Biotest AG



Dreieich, 17 September 2021. Grifols S.A. announced today its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer for all out-standing ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG for €43.00 per ordinary share and €37.00 per preference share in an all-cash transaction. Grifols S.A. also announced that it signed a share purchase agreement with Tiancheng International Investment Limited regarding the acquisition of all shares of Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, the majority shareholder of Biotest AG. For the calculation of the purchase price, the ordinary shares and the preference shares held by Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG were taken into account. The closing of the share purchase agreement shall be conditional on certain antitrust clearances and the publication of the decision of Grifols S.A. to launch a voluntary public takeover offer. In today's announcement, Grifols S.A. stated that Grifols S.A. does not intend, after closing of the share purchase agreement and settlement of the takeover offer, to aim for a domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement in relation to Biotest AG in the near future.

The takeover offer shall contain several conditions to be set out in the offer document. The takeover offer shall not include a minimum acceptance threshold as condition. As it is apparent from the publication of Grifols S.A., Grifols reserves the right, to the extent legally permissible, that the final provisions and conditions of the takeover offer deviate from the framework as published today.