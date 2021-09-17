Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on Friday, October 29, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 29, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ending September 30, 2021). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the call by dialing (877) 375-9141 International: +1 (253) 237-1151, using the passcode 1856529. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on October 29, 2021, and continuing for 30 days.