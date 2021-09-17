checkAd

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces Acquisition of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) by Nordic Capital and Others (Private) May Not Be in Shareholders' Best Interests

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 22:18  |  12   |   |   

Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating the acquisition of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) by, among others, Nordic Capital X, and Inovalon's CEO and founder Keith Dunleavy, M.D. (the "Investor Consortium"), who currently owns and controls 64% of Inovalon's outstanding stock. Under the terms of the agreement, the Investor Consortium will acquire Inovalon in a going private merger and each Inovalon shareholder will receive just $41.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Inovalon.

If you own shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc., click here.

Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) and Its Shareholders?

According to the Proxy Statement, Inovalon's board approved a merger agreement with the Investor Consortium to take Inovalon private. The deal is valued at approximately $7.3 billion and is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022. Upon completion of the transaction, Inovalon will become a private company, with Dr. Dunleavy continuing as a substantial shareholder and retaining his positions as a board member and CEO. Robbins LLP is concerned that Inovalon's board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in securities litigation and shareholder rights law. The law firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Inovalon Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces Acquisition of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) by Nordic Capital and Others (Private) May Not Be in Shareholders' Best Interests Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating the acquisition of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) by, among others, Nordic Capital X, and Inovalon's CEO and founder Keith Dunleavy, M.D. (the "Investor Consortium"), who currently owns and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B ...
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, ...
HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce
Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21INOVALON (INOV) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Inovalon Holdings, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21INOVALON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. - INOV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Inovalon Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – INOV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten