Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer

With the MONALEESA-2 final analysis, only Kisqali has reported statistically significant overall survival (OS) benefit with an aromatase inhibitor for postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in the first-line (1L) setting 2





Kisqali plus letrozole achieved median OS of over five years (63.9 months), a survival benefit of over 12 months vs. placebo plus letrozole in postmenopausal women (HR=0.76; p=0.004) 2





Kisqali is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor with proven OS benefit across all three Phase III trials of the MONALEESA program with different endocrine therapy partners, regardless of menopausal status or line of therapy 2-4





MONALEESA-2 OS data to be presented at ESMO Congress 2021 as a late-breaker in an oral session

Basel, September 19, 2021 — Novartis today announced results of the final overall survival (OS) analysis of the Phase III MONALEESA-2 study, which evaluated Kisqali (ribociclib) in combination with letrozole compared to placebo plus letrozole in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer with no prior systemic treatment for advanced disease. These data will be presented as a late-breaker oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 on September 19 (#LBA17).



Kisqali in combination with letrozole met its key secondary endpoint of OS, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in survival (median 63.9 vs. 51.4 months; HR=0.76; 95% CI: 0.63-0.93; p=0.004)2. The analysis found that after a median follow-up of over six and a half years, the longest for any CDK4/6 inhibitor trial to date, the improvement in the median OS was over one year2. MONALEESA-2 showed that after five years, patients treated with Kisqali in combination with letrozole had more than a 50% chance of survival (52.3% vs. 43.9%; 95% CI: 46.5-57.7 vs. 38.3-49.4)2.



“These remarkable ribociclib overall survival data are highly encouraging and represent the longest reported median survival from a randomized trial in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. This extension of life is great news for our patients and the building block for further progress,” said Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP, professor of medicine with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “I have spent the last 45 years researching and increasing our scientific understanding of breast cancer, so it is incredibly rewarding to see just how far we’ve come.”