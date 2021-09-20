checkAd

EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 10:00  |  33   |   |   

Orders for 141 additional homes come from three new housing developments, representing over $21M in revenue for EHT (avg. $150K per home)70,000+ CAT5 blocks have been manufactured so far in Puerto Rico, enough to build the first 35 net-zero homesEHT …

  • Orders for 141 additional homes come from three new housing developments, representing over $21M in revenue for EHT (avg. $150K per home)
  • 70,000+ CAT5 blocks have been manufactured so far in Puerto Rico, enough to build the first 35 net-zero homes
  • EHT is using its virtually indestructible building materials powered by its ultra-light solar panels as part of a massive hurricane recovery effort to protect homes against future natural disasters.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is delighted to announce that EHT's Puerto Rico JV residential rebuilding project has received an order for 141 additional homes through three Puerto Rico based housing developments in Arroyo, Carolina and Vega Baja which will begin construction immediately.

EHT and its joint venture partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd (BFA), use their patented design and sustainable materials to create high performance net-zero housing products for global residential, commercial, and public sector applications. As part of the massive hurricane Maria recovery effort, EHT and BFA had received 200 orders to build virtually indestructible cement block and solar-powered homes across Puerto Rico. The 141 additional orders announced today bring current housing orders to 341 with the JV starting construction immediately. The Company expects to finalize the first 35 homes by Q1 of next year and ramp up capacity to build 50+ homes per month starting in March 2022.

No other hurricane relief homes in Puerto Rico are built to net-zero standards with the JV homes using R30 insulation in the external walls and R22 in the roof which provide thermal resistance and enhanced home energy efficiency. No other system is built to be resilient and sustainable and can outperform the speed of construction by delivering new homes in less than 60 days.

As the U.S. Congress continues to appropriate funding (US$20.8B has been deployed to date) for Puerto Rico recovery efforts, an estimated 38,000 homes will be rebuilt in Puerto Rico over the next five years. An additional US$50B in allocated funding committed by Federal Agencies is currently being rolled out, per the Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency).

The JV is working feverously to contract with the five municipalities that suffered from the earthquakes of January 2020 as contracts for the first $34M are due to be released on September 23, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction Orders for 141 additional homes come from three new housing developments, representing over $21M in revenue for EHT (avg. $150K per home)70,000+ CAT5 blocks have been manufactured so far in Puerto Rico, enough to build the first 35 net-zero homesEHT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21EHT Working With Major North American Exterior Signage Company to Build Off-Grid Illuminated Signage
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21EHT Enters Co-Venture with IKAN Engineering to Provide Solatel Solar System for Global Telecoms
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative Water Systems
Accesswire | Analysen
28.08.21EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Purchase Order from Bell Canada to Install Windular Renewable Energy Systems in 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21EnerDynamic Receives Final Approvals For The Windular Acquisition, Debt Settlement & Financing
Accesswire | Analysen