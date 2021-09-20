EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction

Orders for 141 additional homes come from three new housing developments, representing over $21M in revenue for EHT (avg. $150K per home)70,000+ CAT5 blocks have been manufactured so far in Puerto Rico, enough to build the first 35 net-zero homesEHT …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is delighted to announce that EHT's Puerto Rico JV residential rebuilding project has received an order for 141 additional homes through three Puerto Rico based housing developments in Arroyo, Carolina and Vega Baja which will begin construction immediately.

EHT and its joint venture partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd (BFA), use their patented design and sustainable materials to create high performance net-zero housing products for global residential, commercial, and public sector applications. As part of the massive hurricane Maria recovery effort, EHT and BFA had received 200 orders to build virtually indestructible cement block and solar-powered homes across Puerto Rico. The 141 additional orders announced today bring current housing orders to 341 with the JV starting construction immediately. The Company expects to finalize the first 35 homes by Q1 of next year and ramp up capacity to build 50+ homes per month starting in March 2022.

No other hurricane relief homes in Puerto Rico are built to net-zero standards with the JV homes using R30 insulation in the external walls and R22 in the roof which provide thermal resistance and enhanced home energy efficiency. No other system is built to be resilient and sustainable and can outperform the speed of construction by delivering new homes in less than 60 days.

As the U.S. Congress continues to appropriate funding (US$20.8B has been deployed to date) for Puerto Rico recovery efforts, an estimated 38,000 homes will be rebuilt in Puerto Rico over the next five years. An additional US$50B in allocated funding committed by Federal Agencies is currently being rolled out, per the Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency).

The JV is working feverously to contract with the five municipalities that suffered from the earthquakes of January 2020 as contracts for the first $34M are due to be released on September 23, 2021.