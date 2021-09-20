checkAd

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.09.2021, 14:00   

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

20.09.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 5. Interim Reporting

In the time period from 13 September 2021 until and including 17 September 2021, a number of 159,706 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
13.09.2021 34,628 40.88
14.09.2021 34,539 41.04
15.09.2021 31,192 40.80
16.09.2021 24,647 40.97
17.09.2021 34,700 40.69
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 17 September 2021 amounts to 833,786 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 20 September 2021

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board




Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com

20.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1234430

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1234430  20.09.2021 

