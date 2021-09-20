New Verint Research Shows How U.S. Health Insurance Companies Rank in Member Satisfaction

Amid a tumultuous time for the healthcare industry due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the top 25 health insurance companies remained in tight competition when it came to member satisfaction, according to new research released by Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company. The range for satisfaction (SAT) scores from highest to lowest was just under nine points out of a possible 100, suggesting that all the top 25 health insurers are highly competitive, according to the Verint Experience Index: Health Insurance 2021 report, which surveyed health insurance members from June through July 2021.

United HealthCare ranked first with a SAT score of 84.1. Humana came in second with 83.4 while Kaiser Foundation Health Plan came in third with 82.8. The report shows what drives member satisfaction, with perceived value having the most important impact on satisfaction for the vast majority of the top 25 U.S. health insurers evaluated. Other impacts to member satisfaction varied across the board, including enrollment, services, provider availability, digital experience, and claims.