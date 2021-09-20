checkAd

New Verint Research Shows How U.S. Health Insurance Companies Rank in Member Satisfaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

Amid a tumultuous time for the healthcare industry due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the top 25 health insurance companies remained in tight competition when it came to member satisfaction, according to new research released by Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company. The range for satisfaction (SAT) scores from highest to lowest was just under nine points out of a possible 100, suggesting that all the top 25 health insurers are highly competitive, according to the Verint Experience Index: Health Insurance 2021 report, which surveyed health insurance members from June through July 2021.

United HealthCare ranked first with a SAT score of 84.1. Humana came in second with 83.4 while Kaiser Foundation Health Plan came in third with 82.8. The report shows what drives member satisfaction, with perceived value having the most important impact on satisfaction for the vast majority of the top 25 U.S. health insurers evaluated. Other impacts to member satisfaction varied across the board, including enrollment, services, provider availability, digital experience, and claims.

“The global pandemic has created new challenges for health insurance companies, from the contact center’s need to tackle new processes and procedures like COVID-19 prevention, testing and treatment information to financial pressures. And health insurers had to adapt and act quickly in a constantly changing world,” says Verint’s Kevin Daly, global vice president and GM, Experience Management. “Our research shows that the top health insurance companies delivered great member experiences across channels. What’s more, the report shows what members want out of their experience and when and how they choose to engage with the company.”

Other key findings from the report indicated:

  • Members prefer the “fastest” and “easiest” ways to connect with their insurer—but they can’t agree on which channels best provide this. The division doesn’t necessarily fall along generational splits; 31 percent of Baby Boomers want to use the website while 31 percent of Gen Z want to call.
  • Insurance providers that cover telehealth have a 12 percent higher trust score from their members than providers who do not provide telehealth coverage.
  • Across all survey respondents, benefits, copayments, and in-network providers were the most important factors when selecting a health insurance policy. Cost transparency and mental health were relatively less important to members as a whole but extremely important to Gen Z: cost transparency is 116 percent more important to Gen Z than the average member and the second most important factor in their decision making; mental health coverage is 281 percent more important to Gen Z than other respondents.

Download the free Verint Experience Index: Health Insurance report to learn more about the rankings and research.

Seite 1 von 2
Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Verint Research Shows How U.S. Health Insurance Companies Rank in Member Satisfaction Amid a tumultuous time for the healthcare industry due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the top 25 health insurance companies remained in tight competition when it came to member satisfaction, according to new research released by Verint (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Verint Voice of the Customer Platform Wins 2021 MetriStar Top Provider Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Verint Announces Another Quarter of Strong Cloud Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Verint Completes Acquisition of Conversocial
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Verint’s September Speakers Explore How to Improve Customer Experience While Addressing Challenges of the Changing Workforce and the Engagement Capacity Gap
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Verint to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, September 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten