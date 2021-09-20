New Verint Research Shows How U.S. Health Insurance Companies Rank in Member Satisfaction
Amid a tumultuous time for the healthcare industry due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the top 25 health insurance companies remained in tight competition when it came to member satisfaction, according to new research released by Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company. The range for satisfaction (SAT) scores from highest to lowest was just under nine points out of a possible 100, suggesting that all the top 25 health insurers are highly competitive, according to the Verint Experience Index: Health Insurance 2021 report, which surveyed health insurance members from June through July 2021.
United HealthCare ranked first with a SAT score of 84.1. Humana came in second with 83.4 while Kaiser Foundation Health Plan came in third with 82.8. The report shows what drives member satisfaction, with perceived value having the most important impact on satisfaction for the vast majority of the top 25 U.S. health insurers evaluated. Other impacts to member satisfaction varied across the board, including enrollment, services, provider availability, digital experience, and claims.
“The global pandemic has created new challenges for health insurance companies, from the contact center’s need to tackle new processes and procedures like COVID-19 prevention, testing and treatment information to financial pressures. And health insurers had to adapt and act quickly in a constantly changing world,” says Verint’s Kevin Daly, global vice president and GM, Experience Management. “Our research shows that the top health insurance companies delivered great member experiences across channels. What’s more, the report shows what members want out of their experience and when and how they choose to engage with the company.”
Other key findings from the report indicated:
- Members prefer the “fastest” and “easiest” ways to connect with their insurer—but they can’t agree on which channels best provide this. The division doesn’t necessarily fall along generational splits; 31 percent of Baby Boomers want to use the website while 31 percent of Gen Z want to call.
- Insurance providers that cover telehealth have a 12 percent higher trust score from their members than providers who do not provide telehealth coverage.
- Across all survey respondents, benefits, copayments, and in-network providers were the most important factors when selecting a health insurance policy. Cost transparency and mental health were relatively less important to members as a whole but extremely important to Gen Z: cost transparency is 116 percent more important to Gen Z than the average member and the second most important factor in their decision making; mental health coverage is 281 percent more important to Gen Z than other respondents.
Download the free Verint Experience Index: Health Insurance report to learn more about the rankings and research.
