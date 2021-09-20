checkAd

Following recent rumours that appeared in the press on 20 September 2021, Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) wishes to make it clear that no analyses have been carried out and all the more so that no undertakings have been made with regard to the Atos group.

Naturally, Sopra Steria continually monitors developments in the sector and opportunities that may arise.

Sopra Steria’s strategy is built around its independent corporate plan focused on sustainable value creation for its stakeholders. Its goal is to generate substantial added value by harnessing powerful consulting and software solutions, and by capitalising on the Group’s combined technology and sector-specific expertise. In the IT infrastructure management field, the Group has minimised its hosting activities to focus on the transition to the cloud.

This document contains forward-looking information subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may affect the Group’s future growth and financial results. Readers are reminded that licence agreements, which often represent investments for clients, are signed in greater numbers in the second half of the year, with varying impacts on end-of-year performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ from those described in this document due to operational risks and uncertainties. More detailed information on the potential risks that may affect the Group’s financial results can be found in the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 18 March 2021 (see pages 35 to 42 in particular). Sopra Steria does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this document beyond what is required by current laws and regulations. The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to the laws and regulations in force. Persons physically present in countries where this document is released, published or distributed should enquire as to any applicable restrictions and should comply with those restrictions.

Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 46,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.3 billion in 2020.
 Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809
For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Wertpapier


