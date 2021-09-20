Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John Del Col

Ms. Lawrence joins Sompo International with twenty years of corporate legal experience, most recently as the Head of Legal, Corporate and Strategic Transactions, for a global, commercial insurance organization. Ms. Lawrence has held multiple legal and regulatory roles and was responsible for the transformation and operational, legal, and regulatory integrations of major organizations. She has also led legal and compliance teams supporting life insurance, property and casualty insurance and broker-dealers. A native of New York, Ms. Lawrence is also active in community and civic matters, including recent service on the Board of Trustees of The Brooklyn Music School. She is also a recipient of the 40 Under Forty Achievement Award by The Network Journal, a monthly print and online business magazine for African American professionals and business owners.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Windy Lawrence has been named as the new General Counsel of Sompo International. Ms. Lawrence will report to Chris Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo International Commercial P&C and will serve on the SI Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Lawrence will be based in Sompo International’s New York City office. John Del Col will be retiring at the end of the year as General Counsel after nearly 20 years with Sompo International and its predecessor company.

Mr. Chris Gallagher, CEO, Sompo International Commercial P&C shared, “We are very excited to welcome Windy to our team. She is a proven leader and all-around great person who will make an immediate impact at Sompo International. I would also like to thank John Del Col for all his incredible contributions to Sompo International. I’ve known John for my entire tenure here and have been privileged to count him as a valued, trusted colleague and as a friend.”

Mr. John Charman, Executive Officer, Sompo Holdings, also commented, “Although I’ve recently transitioned my role at Sompo International Holdings to James Shea, I wanted to welcome Windy and congratulate John Del Col. John has long been a much valued colleague as well as a friend. His candid “no-nonsense” advice lies at the very heart of our significant achievements as an organization over the last 8 years. I wish him every bit of happiness in his much-deserved retirement.”

Ms. Lawrence added, “I am proud to join Sompo International and to be able to work with this world class executive leadership team, as well as with the outstanding professionals in Sompo International’s legal, compliance and regulatory teams. I am also thrilled to join a company that is built on strong values including integrity, collaboration and accountability and I look forward to achieving success as the company moves forward on its journey to becoming a Top 10 global insurance organization.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust, and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com .

