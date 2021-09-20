checkAd

Acrylic Adhesives to Remain Top Choice for UV Cured Adhesives, Accounting for Over 40% of Sales through 2030

- 2.1X Higher Demand for UV Cured Adhesives Reported from Medical and Electronics Applications Through 2030

- The latest survey conducted by Fact.MR offers in-depth analysis of the demand outlook for UV cured adhesives market. The study includes detailed information on factors affecting growth in the market by taxonomy, on the basis of resin type, and application. It also uncovers key insights into recent trends and opportunities propelling the UV cured adhesives market growth through 2030.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Fact.MR analysis, the global ultraviolet (UV) cured adhesives market is poised to register impressive growth through 2030. In response to the rising demand for high-performance bonding solutions across leading industries such as medical, electronics, and automotive, the market is estimated expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

In last few years, UV cured adhesives have gained immense traction in the radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays sector, due to the increasing inclination towards the use of fast curing adhesives to cope up with the robust assembly lines. 

In addition to this, the rising use of UV cured adhesives in various electronics devices such as computer motherboards, smartphones, boards, and others is expected to accelerate the market growth.

The UV cured adhesives market registered growth at a CAGR of 6.7% in the last five years. Sales also plummeted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19. Nonetheless, the increasing applications across medical sector in the manufacturing of medical equipment such as electrocardiograms (ECGs), ventilators, and others is expected to push the sales in the market by 2.1x through 2030.

According to Fact.MR, acrylic resin is forecast to dominate the resin type segment, accounting for nearly 40% of the market share through 2030. The segment owes its dominance to the higher penetration of this product category worldwide and their cost-effectiveness.

"Leading manufacturers are emphasizing on innovation and technological developments to use light-emitting diode (LEDs) instead of UV radiation. This is expected to create growth opportunities for the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

