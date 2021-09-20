checkAd

The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations

The Harvard Cooperative Society (The Coop) celebrated its grand re-opening of the newly renovated Harvard Coop Bookstore. Located at 1400 Massachusetts Avenue in Harvard Square, the bookstore held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 9, followed by a weekend of celebrations.

The Harvard Cooperative Society celebrated the grand re-opening of its recently renovated bookstore the Harvard Coop, the official campus store for Harvard University managed by Barnes & Noble College. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place earlier this month with (left to right) Jeremiah Murphy, President, Harvard Cooperative Society; Michael Berk, Harvard Cooperative Society Board; John Reardon, Chair, Harvard Cooperative Society Board of Directors; Adele Fleet Bacow and President of Harvard University Lawrence Bacow; Michael Huseby, CEO, BNED; and Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. (Photo: Business Wire)

Reimagining The Coop

Planning the renovation of the historic bookstore began more than one year ago, and despite the disruptions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, construction was completed within eight months. Barnes & Noble College partnered with The Coop on the renovations and managed the operations of the bookstore. The $6 million renovation will provide a better, more exciting customer shopping experience and includes new flooring, lighting, retail fixtures, a community event space as well as new heating and air conditioning systems, and a new elevator. Harvard Crimson is prominently displayed throughout the store as well as graphics of historic moments in Harvard University’s history that give a fresh, new look to The Coop.

The three-story, 28,550 square-foot building was built in 1924 in the Colonial Revival style and now features a wide selection of high-quality Harvard-branded apparel and merchandise as well as textbooks, trade books and school supplies.

Founded in 1882 in a student dorm in Harvard Yard, The Coop is one of the oldest and largest college bookstores in the United States. The bookstore is open 8am - 9pm Monday - Saturday and 10am - 6pm on Sunday. For more information on the bookstore, visit The Coop website at www.store.thecoop.com/harvard/

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

