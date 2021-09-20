SAIC Announces New Industry-Leading Employee Benefits For 2022
Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced a new array of expanded and additional employee benefits for calendar year 2022, designed to provide greater work flexibility, commemorate the Juneteenth holiday and enhance support for employees and their families. These investments are aligned with SAIC’s strategy to deliver an industry-leading employee experience for top talent.
“SAIC is committed to taking meaningful steps to provide an exceptional experience for our employees that further establish our company as the employer of choice in our industry,” said Nazzic Keene, CEO at SAIC. “I am proud that we are providing these market-leading benefits in support of the well-being of our employees and their families. We are increasing our investments in an area of highest priority – our people – because we know an engaged and diverse workforce is vital to the growth and success of our business.”
“Our employees are a critical part of what differentiates SAIC, which is why we are laser-focused on investing back in our people,” said Michelle O’Hara, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at SAIC. “As we optimize our benefits programs with the lens of the future of work, we are embracing and accelerating opportunities to maximize flexibility, grow a diverse and talented workforce and foster an inclusive culture.”
Beginning in 2022, SAIC is enhancing its employee benefits to include the following measures:
- Expanding flexible work– In addition to supporting greater telecommuting and hybrid work options, SAIC is introducing a 4-day workweek and other alternative work schedule options for its employees.
- Adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday – Official recognition of Juneteenth is an important demonstration of SAIC’s core value to advance diversity, equity and inclusion, both inside and outside the company. SAIC is honored to be one of the first in the industry to recognize this historically significant day as a paid holiday.
- Increasing paid family leave– To further support parents and multi-generational families, SAIC is substantially raising paid family leave for the care of a child, spouse or parent and is offering company-subsized backup child care and elder care.
- Keeping medical costs down - As healthcare costs continue to rise in the U.S., SAIC is fully covering the cost of increases to employee premiums in the company’s medical insurance plans and holding employee premiums flat for the second year in a row.
For more information on SAIC’s commitment to employees, visit www.saic.com/who-we-are/life-at-saic.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare