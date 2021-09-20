SAIC Announces New Industry-Leading Employee Benefits For 2022

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced a new array of expanded and additional employee benefits for calendar year 2022, designed to provide greater work flexibility, commemorate the Juneteenth holiday and enhance support for employees and their families. These investments are aligned with SAIC’s strategy to deliver an industry-leading employee experience for top talent.

“SAIC is committed to taking meaningful steps to provide an exceptional experience for our employees that further establish our company as the employer of choice in our industry,” said Nazzic Keene, CEO at SAIC. “I am proud that we are providing these market-leading benefits in support of the well-being of our employees and their families. We are increasing our investments in an area of highest priority – our people – because we know an engaged and diverse workforce is vital to the growth and success of our business.”