checkAd

SAIC Announces New Industry-Leading Employee Benefits For 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:15  |  28   |   |   

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced a new array of expanded and additional employee benefits for calendar year 2022, designed to provide greater work flexibility, commemorate the Juneteenth holiday and enhance support for employees and their families. These investments are aligned with SAIC’s strategy to deliver an industry-leading employee experience for top talent.

“SAIC is committed to taking meaningful steps to provide an exceptional experience for our employees that further establish our company as the employer of choice in our industry,” said Nazzic Keene, CEO at SAIC. “I am proud that we are providing these market-leading benefits in support of the well-being of our employees and their families. We are increasing our investments in an area of highest priority – our people – because we know an engaged and diverse workforce is vital to the growth and success of our business.”

“Our employees are a critical part of what differentiates SAIC, which is why we are laser-focused on investing back in our people,” said Michelle O’Hara, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at SAIC. “As we optimize our benefits programs with the lens of the future of work, we are embracing and accelerating opportunities to maximize flexibility, grow a diverse and talented workforce and foster an inclusive culture.”

Beginning in 2022, SAIC is enhancing its employee benefits to include the following measures:

  • Expanding flexible work– In addition to supporting greater telecommuting and hybrid work options, SAIC is introducing a 4-day workweek and other alternative work schedule options for its employees.
  • Adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday – Official recognition of Juneteenth is an important demonstration of SAIC’s core value to advance diversity, equity and inclusion, both inside and outside the company. SAIC is honored to be one of the first in the industry to recognize this historically significant day as a paid holiday.
  • Increasing paid family leave– To further support parents and multi-generational families, SAIC is substantially raising paid family leave for the care of a child, spouse or parent and is offering company-subsized backup child care and elder care.
  • Keeping medical costs down - As healthcare costs continue to rise in the U.S., SAIC is fully covering the cost of increases to employee premiums in the company’s medical insurance plans and holding employee premiums flat for the second year in a row.

For more information on SAIC’s commitment to employees, visit www.saic.com/who-we-are/life-at-saic.

Seite 1 von 3
Science Applications International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAIC Announces New Industry-Leading Employee Benefits For 2022 Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced a new array of expanded and additional employee benefits for calendar year 2022, designed to provide greater work flexibility, commemorate the Juneteenth holiday and enhance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21SAIC Congratulates U.S. Air Force Detachment for Outstanding Award for Digital Innovation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21SAIC Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21SAIC Partners With Feeding America to Fight Food Insecurity in America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten