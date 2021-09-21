checkAd

JDL Technologies Achieves Microsoft Certified Partner Gold Status

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), today announced that its JDL Technologies subsidiary has been recognized by Microsoft for offering best-in-class solutions to customers and has achieved Microsoft Certified Partner Gold status as a Cloud Platform software and technology solutions provider.

Gold Partners make up the top 1% of the Microsoft Partner Network. Silver Partners make up the top 5%. Gold and silver competencies are awarded to companies that have demonstrated a very high level of expertise in addition to a proven and specialized skill set in a particular technology or service area. According to Microsoft, “Microsoft Partners with a Gold Competency are recognized for their commitment to solidifying customer relationships by offering innovative and effective business solutions to their customers.”

“We are excited to announce our Microsoft Certified Partner Gold status. Our expertise across a range of Microsoft products and services allows us to provide more value to our clients, ensuring they receive the most technically competent Microsoft advice and support available anywhere,” said Robert McClure, vCIO at JDL Technologies.

JDL Technologies is a Microsoft Gold Partner with the following competencies:

  • Gold Cloud Platform
  • Silver Application Development
  • Silver Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions

These certification levels are one way Microsoft acknowledges distinguished companies among their vast partner network. Partners that achieve Gold status receive additional exclusive benefits that provide even more advantages to their clients, such as direct access to Microsoft support and latest technologies, which are piloted with top partners first.

“This recognition reinforces our breadth of experience and ability to provide more expertise for businesses migrating to the cloud,” said Mike Siegler, General Manager of JDL Technologies. “This is a significant achievement and positions us well for driving IT Services growth in our space; providing Unified IT Services and Support of small and medium sized businesses – a one-stop-shop for all of our clients’ IT needs.”

About JDL Technologies

JDL Technologies is a CompTIA Trustmark-certified Managed Services Provider that has been serving small and medium size businesses across a variety of industries for over 20 years. The company specializes in designing, deploying, and managing information technology solutions. With offices in Florida, Georgia and Minnesota, the company works with industry-leading partners, including Microsoft, to deliver and manage the best cybersecurity and productivity solutions.

About Communications Systems, Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCS), which has operated as an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, has announced its planned merger transaction with Pineapple Energy. After the Pineapple merger transaction, the Company will be positioned to grow organically and to acquire and grow leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage on consumers’ homes.

Microsoft is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies.

