checkAd

Access to College Just Got Easier Stride Taps into Acadeum’s Dual Enrollment Consortium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

A new dual enrollment program is poised to give thousands of eligible high school students access to more than 500 online college-level courses from a growing network of higher education institutions. K12 Private Academy, a private school for grades K–12, and Acadeum, a company helping colleges and universities share courses, are working together to remove barriers to college-level curriculum for eligible high school students.

As the national student debt crisis climbs toward $1.7 trillion, dual enrollment has boomed in recent years, with more than one million high school students currently enrolled in college courses. Unfortunately, a 2018 Government Accountability Office report found significant disparities in access to dual enrollment, with fewer courses offered at low income and smaller schools. Now, with 60% of parents reporting concerns about their children going to school amid the ongoing pandemic, there’s a pressing need to make online dual enrollment options universally accessible.

“Access to higher education has been out of reach for too many students for far too long. Just as online learning has leveled the education playing field for students worldwide, we can change lives by improving access to college,” said Tony Bennett, Senior Vice President of School Management at Stride, Inc. “By introducing more K12 Private Academy students to Acadeum’s consortium, we are bringing higher education’s promise to all those who are ready for it.”

High school students enrolled in K12 Private Academy can apply credits from successfully completed college courses toward their GPA and graduation requirements at any participating higher education institution or transfer them to thousands of colleges and universities across the country. These students can curate their education by selecting classes from a growing number of institutions participating in the Acadeum dual enrollment consortium. Beginning in fall of 2022, eligible high school sophomores can start pursuing 20 associate degree pathways aligned to high-growth careers in fields including computer science, cybersecurity, and health sciences.

“K12 Private Academy is an established leader in online education,” said Josh Pierce, co-founder and CEO of Acadeum. “We’re excited to work alongside an organization that is committed to preparing middle and high school students for the rigors of university education and their careers.”

K12 Private Academy offers multiple start dates throughout the school year for full-time and part-time students. Learn more at www.k12privateacademy.com.

About K12 Private Academy
 K12 Private Academy is a private online college preparatory school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 Private Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school’s courses meet NCAA requirements. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple enrollment start dates are available throughout the year for full-time and part-time students. Learn more at www.k12privateacademy.com.

About Acadeum
 Acadeum helps colleges and universities create academic partnerships with like-minded institutions to support student progress and equitable access. Today, more than 380 higher-ed institutions use Acadeum’s course-sharing network to place students in online courses they need to stay on track for timely graduation. Institutions gain new revenue from courses they offer through the network, by sharing tuition dollars from courses taken by their students, and by keeping at-risk students enrolled. To learn more about Acadeum, please visit www.acadeum.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Access to College Just Got Easier Stride Taps into Acadeum’s Dual Enrollment Consortium A new dual enrollment program is poised to give thousands of eligible high school students access to more than 500 online college-level courses from a growing network of higher education institutions. K12 Private Academy, a private school for grades …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Elephant in the Waiting Room: A Healthcare Staffing Crisis Is Upon Us
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21What Makes Your Hometown Special? Stride’s National Photography Competition Looking to Highlight Your Community
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Saving the Planet, One Student Idea at a Time
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Want a Better Tomorrow? Let’s Start in America’s Classrooms.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Online or In-Person Learning: Why Not Both? Stride K12 to Support New Blended Learning Center for Students in Need
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Insight School of Minnesota Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21 Amid the Uncertainty, Idaho Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Minnesota Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Minnesota is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Passport Academy Charter School Prepared to Help Students Cross the Finish Line
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten