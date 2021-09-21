Nutanix Cloud Platform to Deliver Strengthened Data Services for Unstructured and Structured Data

.NEXT Conference--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new capabilities in the Nutanix Cloud Platform that make it easier for customers to simplify data management, and optimize database and big data workload performance for the most critical applications. The Nutanix Cloud Platform will deliver unstructured data tiering from on-premises to cloud, up to a 2x storage performance increase for database workloads and 3x for big data workloads without requiring complex reconfiguration, as well as Nutanix Data Lens, a new unstructured data governance service. In addition, database service Nutanix Era now delivers one-click storage scaling and rich role based access control for database management across hybrid multicloud environments for database engines like PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle Database.

“Customers require a variety of ways to store data—both structured and unstructured—and are looking for ways to simplify management without needing to rely on different vendors to do so,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “The new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform extend our data centric innovation to high performance applications to deliver a unified platform with comprehensive data services for all workloads and all variety of data.”

Increased Performance for Databases and Big Data Workloads

Customers looking to modernize their IT infrastructure and run large scale databases will be able to easily do so without requiring complex changes in their databases’ storage configuration, resulting in up to a 2x performance increase compared to the previous release. Customers will also be able to benefit from lower storage latency by taking advantage of hardware advances such as Intel Optane technology combined with Nutanix’s preferential data placement.

In addition, Nutanix is making it vastly simpler to run data analytics workloads, including Hadoop and SAS Grid workloads. A new replication factor storage mode in the Nutanix platform results in up to 3x faster data processing, compared to the previous release, while reducing costs. Finally, Nutanix Objects, the company’s S3 compatible object storage solution, supports high-performance petabyte-scale storage for building data lakes. Customers working with modern analytics applications, such as Apache Spark, will benefit from dramatically increased query and large batch processing performance with S3 Select and optimized S3A support.