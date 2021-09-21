West Mining Commences Drilling on The Kena Copper Zone, Kena Property, BC

“The Company is very pleased to see the drill crew mobilized and work commenced on the copper zone at the Kena Property,” stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) ( CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) has now commenced the 2021 diamond drilling program on the Kena Copper Zone area of its 100% owned Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia. A total of 4000 metres of diamond drilling is planned. The over 8500 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.

The Kena Copper Zone is identified by a significant copper geochemical anomaly associated with a zone of high chargeability, lying within mafic volcanic and subvolcanic diorites of the Rossland Group Elise Formation. The soil anomaly has dimensions of 2.5 kilometres in length by an average of 450 metres in width as outlined by the 300 ppm copper contour. Within the anomaly there are numerous soil samples assaying between 1,000 and 5,000 ppm copper. A total of nine wide spaced historic drill holes were put in during the between 1981 and 2010 by five different exploration companies to test the copper target. Broad zones of low grade copper mineralization (0.1 to 0.5% copper) were intersected by this historic drilling. For example, drill hole 10CK-01 intersected 0.17% Cu equivalent over its entire 396.24 metre length (Dandy, 2011; BC ARIS Report 31924).

In 2021, three fences, including deep diamond drill holes are proposed for the central core of the Kena Copper Zone, along with 400 metre step out holes to the north and south. The 2021 Kena Copper Zone diamond drilling is fully funded.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 8000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.