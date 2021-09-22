checkAd

Sonic Automotive Adds $3.2 Billion in Annualized Revenues with Acquisition of RFJ Auto Partners, a Top-15 U.S. Dealer Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 12:55  |  34   |   |   

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic Automotive” or “Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RFJ Auto Partners, Inc. (“RFJ Auto”). This acquisition represents one of the largest transactions in automotive retail history and is expected to propel Sonic Automotive into the top-five largest dealer groups in the U.S. as measured by total revenues.

With 33 locations in seven states and a portfolio of 16 automotive brands, RFJ Auto generated $2.8 billion in annual revenues in 2020, making it a top-15 U.S. dealer group by total revenues. The transaction will add six incremental states to Sonic’s geographic coverage and five additional brands to its portfolio, including the highest volume Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealer in the world in Dave Smith Motors. In addition to further diversifying Sonic’s franchised dealership business, the transaction is expected to add $3.2 billion in annualized revenues, representing an incremental 30% increase in franchised dealership revenues above the Company’s previously stated target of $25 billion in total revenues by 2025.

“We are very excited to welcome the RFJ Auto team to the Sonic family as we continue to expand our nationwide network,” said David Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “RFJ Auto’s management team – many of whom are former members of the Sonic family and have deep familiarity with our guest-centric mindset and innovative sales model – and the nearly 1,700 RFJ Auto teammates are an excellent fit with the culture and growth strategy of our franchised dealership business. As such, we anticipate seamless integration and expect to capture meaningful synergies from ‘day one,’ creating significant long-term value for our shareholders.”

“This transaction is well-aligned with our strategy to grow our franchised dealership business by acquiring franchises that increase our geographic reach and expand our brand portfolio,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “With my 20-plus year history with Rick Ford and much of his team, I very much respect and admire what a terrific job they have done growing and modernizing their business and see great synergies with the anticipated launch of our industry-leading digital omnichannel platform later this year. Beyond that, I am excited to once again work alongside Rick and his team as they remain in place to manage and accelerate our growth trajectory under this new partnership.”

Seite 1 von 4


Sonic Automotive (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonic Automotive Adds $3.2 Billion in Annualized Revenues with Acquisition of RFJ Auto Partners, a Top-15 U.S. Dealer Group Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic Automotive” or “Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RFJ Auto Partners, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Sonic Automotive Acquires Audi and Volkswagen Franchises, Continuing Expansion of Its Franchised Dealership Network in the State of Colorado
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten