checkAd

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., and SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, is scheduled to give a company presentation at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 30, 2021, at 9:20am ET. The conference will be held from September 27 to September 30, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on September 30 at 9:20am ET and a replay will be archived for 365 days. To access the webcast, go to the News & Events section in ASLAN’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.aslanpharma.com or the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/asln/2083340

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com

 Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference MENLO PARK, Calif., and SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Longeveron Announces Dr. Jorge Ruiz as Speaker for Roundtable Discussion & Presentation at 2021 ...
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...