Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Contract Awards of Approximately $35 Million

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced contract awards totaling approximately $35 million.

The Company’s Marine segment has been awarded four contracts valued at a combined $35 million to perform marine and infrastructure construction work in the gulf coast, as well as in Alaska.

In the gulf coast, the Company has been awarded three contracts to construct marine infrastructure for private sector clients in Texas and Louisiana. Two of these awards, valued at $11.8 million and $6.7 million, are in the greater Houston area and call for the construction and dredging of new ship and barge berths for petrochemical loading and unloading. The third project, valued at approximately $9 million, calls for the replacement of an existing barge dock at a terminal located west of New Orleans. Work on all three projects is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 and be complete by third quarter of 2022.

In addition, the Company has been awarded a contract from the US Department of Transportation to demolish and replace an existing bridge in Alaska’s Denali National Park. This project is valued at $7.8 million and will commence late in the first quarter of 2022 with the work completed in late 2023.

“We’re pleased to announce these project awards, particularly those in the private sector energy and industrial spaces,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our disciplined approach to bidding project opportunities is paying off, and we expect to see significant additional awards in our marine business in the coming weeks.”

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

