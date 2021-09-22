10 Focus Partner Firms Named to Barron's 2021 List of America's Best RIA Firms

Tom Myers at Focus Partner Firm Bordeaux Wealth Advisors Named to Barron's 2021 List of America's Best Independent AdvisorsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that that nine of its partner firms were named to the Barron's list of the Top 100 RIA Firms for 2021 . This list is based on a national survey conducted by Barron's and is a guide to the leading registered investment advisers in the U.S.

In alphabetical order, these firms are:

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers

Bartlett Wealth Management

Buckingham Strategic Wealth

The Colony Group

Crestwood Advisors

Douglas C. Lane & Associates

Edge Capital Group

GW & Wade

Joel Isaacson & Co.

Kovitz Investment Group

Additionally, Tom Myers of Focus partner firm Bordeaux Wealth Advisors ("Bordeaux") was named to the Barron's list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2021. This list is also based on a national survey conducted by Barron's and is a guide to the leading independent financial advisors in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to again have such an outstanding group of our partner firms named to the Barron's list of the Top 100 RIA Firms," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Each is led by dedicated and talented entrepreneurs whose passion for outstanding client service is at the core of everything that they do. These firms are industry leaders with excellent businesses that deliver consistent growth, not only because they have strong platforms but also because they have effectively leveraged the resources and permanent growth capital that Focus offers. These firms have greatly enhanced the diversity of the Focus partnership, which is an important benefit to all of our partners.

"We are also very pleased that Tom Myers was again named to the Barron's list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors. His entrepreneurship, growth mind-set and unwavering commitment to his clients is what makes Bordeaux so successful."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.