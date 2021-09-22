Know Labs Expands Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Product Portfolio with Introduction of New KnowU Diagnostic Device

The KnowU (left), an on-demand and on-the-go glucose monitor, and the UBand (right), a wearable CGM, are Know Labs' non-invasive glucose monitoring devices powered by their Bio-RFID technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

The KnowU is a convenient, non-wearable, on-the-go alternative to fingersticks, which are used to check blood glucose levels, often multiple times per day, by more than 90% of the global population with diabetes. The KnowU joins the Know Labs UBand as an additional non-invasive glucose monitoring solution and an extension of the product portfolio, powered by Bio-RFID. UBand is a medical-grade wearable continuous glucose monitoring device. Both have the potential to revolutionize how 1.5 billion people manage their diabetes or pre-diabetes. The KnowU is expected to begin the FDA pre-approval process in 2022.

The KnowU has two elements: a base that powers the device and displays blood glucose readings, and a pocket-sized battery-powered portable monitor that contains the Bio-RFID sensors, which can be carried by the user to check blood glucose levels on the go. Like the UBand, the KnowU will use Know Labs’ smartphone app to store and display readings.

“We know that not all people with diabetes are looking for a wearable continuous glucose monitoring device to manage their diabetes. Some simply want to replace the painful, inconvenient and expensive fingersticks they currently rely on,” said Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO and Bio-RFID inventor. “The Bio-RFID sensor we currently use for our internal product testing fits in your pocket and is ready for final use, so we decided to create the KnowU as a portable, affordable and convenient alternative requiring no disposable items, such as test strips and lancets.”

“The addition of the KnowU to our product portfolio does not change our timeline for the UBand commercial launch, which is proceeding as planned,” said Ron Erickson, Know Labs Founder and Chairman. “The KnowU leverages the same science and technology created for the UBand and will be faster to build and commercialize therefore accelerating our time to launch. Our Bio-RFID technology is form-factor agnostic and the KnowU is a great example of how we can leverage it to increase Know Labs’ addressable market and guarantee we have multiple product solutions for every need.”